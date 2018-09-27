See All Vascular Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Johnathon Rollo, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Johnathon Rollo, MD

Dr. Johnathon Rollo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Rollo works at UCLA Gonda Goldschmd Vasclr Ctr in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rollo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Gonda Goldschmd Vasclr Ctr
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 526, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6294
  2. 2
    Seattle Pacific Surgeonsnicole Whitebenjamin Lernerterence Quigley
    1560 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 668-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Iliac Aneurysm
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2018
    Dr Rollo was very knowledgeable, a great listener, and made my wife and I feel really good about our decision to leave our state for care.
    Scott Larson in Kenai, AK — Sep 27, 2018
    About Dr. Johnathon Rollo, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104185644
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rollo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rollo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rollo has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rollo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

