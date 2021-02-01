Dr. Johnetta Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnetta Craig, MD
Dr. Johnetta Craig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Craig works at
Family Care Health Centers Pharmacy401 Holly Hills Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63111 Directions (314) 481-1615
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- HealthLink
I hope this message gets to Dr. Craig. I want to thank you for your gentleness and concern when I found out that I was HIV positive/AIds in 1995. Your compassion truly made a difference in my will to live. I am still going strong and doing well. Thank you. Sheila Jackso
About Dr. Johnetta Craig, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780668277
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
