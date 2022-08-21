Dr. Johnique Turner, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnique Turner, DMD
Overview
Dr. Johnique Turner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wendell, NC.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Wendell Falls2230 Treelight Way, Wendell, NC 27591 Directions (919) 374-3869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
I had a front tooth..that needed to be pulled out.The tooth had a filling behind it..& 1/3rd of the tooth broke off..SO the tooth was extracted.The corner of my mouth was chapped..& I was given chapstick.Also you can watch TV w/sunglasses on during treatment.Even with the pain I had..it was a good experience.
About Dr. Johnique Turner, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1962942227
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.