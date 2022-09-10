Dr. Johnn Griffith, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnn Griffith, DDS
Overview
Dr. Johnn Griffith, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Locations
Complete Dental Care of Naples6360 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 202, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 388-7066Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith?
Dr. Griffith always greets his patients with a big smile making them feel comfortable. He cares about his patients and only wants the best for them regarding their dental needs. His dental treatment is excellent. The hygienists are wonderful and professional. My preference on hygienist is Christina, she does an amazing cleaning on my teeth, I leave feeling so much better. I have been going to Dr. Griffiths dental office for eight years now and I always leave completely satisfied!
About Dr. Johnn Griffith, DDS
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Academy of General Dentistry|Fellow-Academy Of General Dentistry
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Griffith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
