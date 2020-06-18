Dr. Johnny Arruda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arruda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Arruda, MD
Dr. Johnny Arruda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ear Rsch Found
Dr. Johnny Arruda255 Terracina Blvd Ste 201, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 792-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Redlands Community Hospital
Dr Arruda and his staff are wonderful. My son has been his patient for over 20 years. Dr Arruda has performed several lifesaving surgeries on my son, and he is always on top of his scans and MRIs. My son is a 26 year head and neck cancer survivor, thanks to the sincere and talented efforts of Dr. Arruda and staff.
- Ear Rsch Found
- Loma Linda U Med Ctr & Affil Hosps
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Arruda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arruda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arruda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arruda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arruda.
