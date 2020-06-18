See All Otolaryngologists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Johnny Arruda, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Johnny Arruda, MD

Dr. Johnny Arruda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ear Rsch Found

Dr. Arruda works at Dr. Johnny Arruda in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arruda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Johnny Arruda
    255 Terracina Blvd Ste 201, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 792-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 18, 2020
    Dr Arruda and his staff are wonderful. My son has been his patient for over 20 years. Dr Arruda has performed several lifesaving surgeries on my son, and he is always on top of his scans and MRIs. My son is a 26 year head and neck cancer survivor, thanks to the sincere and talented efforts of Dr. Arruda and staff.
    — Jun 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Johnny Arruda, MD
    About Dr. Johnny Arruda, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376590604
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ear Rsch Found
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loma Linda U Med Ctr & Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
