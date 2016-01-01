See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Thomasville, GA
Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.

Dr. Belenchia works at Archbold Medical Group in Thomasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Johnny Belenchia
    2705 E Pinetree Blvd Ste C, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 584-5731
    Archbold Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    706 S BROAD ST, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 584-5731
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
Bronchiectasis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205850435
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tenn
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
