Overview

Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.



Dr. Belenchia works at Archbold Medical Group in Thomasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.