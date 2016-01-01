Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belenchia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.
Dr. Belenchia works at
Locations
Johnny Belenchia2705 E Pinetree Blvd Ste C, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 584-5731
Archbold Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine706 S BROAD ST, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 584-5731Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Johnny Belenchia, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205850435
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Belenchia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Belenchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Belenchia works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Belenchia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belenchia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belenchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belenchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.