Dr. Johnny Chavarria, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Johnny Chavarria, MD

Dr. Johnny Chavarria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Chavarria works at Kilcline, Bernard Arthur Jr Dm in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chavarria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kilcline, Bernard Arthur Jr Dm
    161 AIRPORT RD, Warwick, RI 02889 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 737-4282

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 02, 2019
    Excellent doctor. Always there when I need him
    Karen in Warwick , RI — Jan 02, 2019
    About Dr. Johnny Chavarria, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316923352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnny Chavarria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavarria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavarria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavarria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavarria works at Kilcline, Bernard Arthur Jr Dm in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Chavarria’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavarria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavarria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavarria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavarria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

