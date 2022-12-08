Overview

Dr. Johnny Christian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waynesboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center.



Dr. Christian works at Medical Associates in Waynesboro, GA with other offices in Wrens, GA and Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.