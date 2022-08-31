See All Plastic Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Johnny Chung, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (55)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Johnny Chung, MD

Dr. Johnny Chung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Chung works at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sacred Heart Hospital
    421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-2378
  2. 2
    Aesthetic Surgery Associates
    250 Cetronia Rd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-2378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Johnny Chung, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Chinese
    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnny Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

