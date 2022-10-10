Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delashaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD
Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Delashaw works at
Dr. Delashaw's Office Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Tulane Doctors - Neurosciences - EJGH4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-7001
Tulane Neurosurgery - Slidell995 Robert Blvd # 1, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 265-7524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has done several surgeries on me he did a very good job hes easy to talk to he'll spend the time to tell you what's up and discuss what needs to be done hes always there for you
About Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delashaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delashaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Delashaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delashaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delashaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delashaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.