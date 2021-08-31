Overview of Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO

Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP ORTHOPEDICS AND NEUROSURGERY in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.