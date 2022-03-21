See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Johnny Franco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Dr. Johnny Franco, MD

Dr. Johnny Franco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Franco works at Miami Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Franco's Office Locations

    Baptist Location
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 903E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-2969
    Miami Plastic Surgery
    221 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-2969
    Amy S. Bekanich, MD
    3445 Executive Center Dr Ste 213, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 334-9917

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gigantomastia
    Ambetter
MultiPlan

    • Ambetter
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 21, 2022
    I feel like a new and improved version of myself! I’m absolutely satisfied and can’t express how happy I am with my results. Dr. Franco and his staff reached out many times and went above and beyond when it comes to the type of service we are used to these days. If only all establishments had their etiquette.
    About Dr. Johnny Franco, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053503672
    Fellowship
Chang Gung Meml Hosp

    • Chang Gung Meml Hosp
    Residency
Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    • Beloit College
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Johnny Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

