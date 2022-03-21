Dr. Johnny Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Franco, MD
Overview of Dr. Johnny Franco, MD
Dr. Johnny Franco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Franco works at
Dr. Franco's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Location8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 903E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-2969
-
2
Miami Plastic Surgery221 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 595-2969
-
3
Amy S. Bekanich, MD3445 Executive Center Dr Ste 213, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 334-9917
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franco?
I feel like a new and improved version of myself! I’m absolutely satisfied and can’t express how happy I am with my results. Dr. Franco and his staff reached out many times and went above and beyond when it comes to the type of service we are used to these days. If only all establishments had their etiquette.
About Dr. Johnny Franco, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1053503672
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Meml Hosp
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Beloit College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco works at
Dr. Franco speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.