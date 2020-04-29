Overview of Dr. Johnny Gates, MD

Dr. Johnny Gates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Gates works at JOHNNY L GATES MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.