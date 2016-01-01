Dr. Johnny Gayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Gayton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Gayton's Office Locations
Eye Sight Associates216 Corder Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 923-5872Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Eyesight Associates440 Taylors Mill Rd, Fort Valley, GA 31030 Directions (478) 825-8223
Eyesight's Laser & Surgery Ctr220 Corder Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-5015
Eyesight Associates1011 N 4th St, Cordele, GA 31015 Directions (229) 273-0435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144224627
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gayton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayton has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayton.
