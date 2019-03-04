See All General Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Johnny Green, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Johnny Green, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Green works at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
    1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 208-3677
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Bryan J Anderson MD PC
    1072 N Liberty St Ste 201, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 377-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Puncture Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Sphincterotomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Surgery
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
Anal Fistula
Anal Repair
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Appendix Cancer
Barrett's Esophagus
Bladder Surgery
Brain Injury
Carcinoma in Situ
Chemodenervation
Chronic Constipation
Colon Cancer
Colon Cancer Screening
Colon Surgery
Colonoscopy
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
Condyloma Destruction
Condyloma Fulguration
Cystotomy
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Distal Colorectal Cancer
Diverticular Diseases
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Incontinence
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Surgery
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Genital Warts
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoid Removal
Hemorrhoid Treatment
Hiatal Hernia
Ileal Pouch-Anal Anastomosis
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Incontinence
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Colectomy
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery
Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparoscopy
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Megacolon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer
MSS Colorectal Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Diseases
Rectal Surgery
Rectovaginal Fistula
Rectovaginal Repair
Removal of Condyloma
Restorative Proctocolectomy With Ileal-Anal J Pouch
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigger Point Injection
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wou Repair
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 04, 2019
    Dr. Green's PA took lots of time to listen to my concerns. Then Dr. Green was able to help me understand where my condition could be improved without surgery and also explained well what surgery could accomplish and what limitations it had. Everyone was considerate and knowledgeable and the visit was helpful.
    Meridian, ID — Mar 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Johnny Green, MD
    About Dr. Johnny Green, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386612414
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Naval Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnny Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    Dr. Green has seen patients for Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.