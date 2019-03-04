Dr. Johnny Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johnny Green, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 208-3677Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bryan J Anderson MD PC1072 N Liberty St Ste 201, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 377-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green's PA took lots of time to listen to my concerns. Then Dr. Green was able to help me understand where my condition could be improved without surgery and also explained well what surgery could accomplish and what limitations it had. Everyone was considerate and knowledgeable and the visit was helpful.
About Dr. Johnny Green, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1386612414
Education & Certifications
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Med Center|Naval Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
