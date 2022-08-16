Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD
Overview of Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD
Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Hickson III's Office Locations
Urology Associates Main Office11000 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-9655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma100 SE 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 Directions (405) 634-9300
Center for Neurobehavioral Health10021 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 749-9655
- 4 4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 350, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 749-9655
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hickson is great and was a joy to work with. Cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Hickson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickson III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickson III.
