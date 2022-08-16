See All Urologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD

Urology
4.0 (37)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD

Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Hickson III works at Urology Associates in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hickson III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates Main Office
    11000 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-9655
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma
    100 SE 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 634-9300
  3. 3
    Center for Neurobehavioral Health
    10021 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-9655
  4. 4
    4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 350, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-9655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 16, 2022
    Dr. Hickson is great and was a joy to work with. Cannot recommend him enough.
    — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1528295755
    Education & Certifications

    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnny Hickson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hickson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hickson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hickson III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

