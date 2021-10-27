Overview

Dr. Johnny Howton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Howton works at Central Texas Colon-Rectal/GNS in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.