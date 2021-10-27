See All General Surgeons in Waco, TX
Dr. Johnny Howton, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Johnny Howton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.

Dr. Howton works at Central Texas Colon-Rectal/GNS in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Colon-Rectal/GNS
    7110 New Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 754-1522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 27, 2021
    Very good about talking about procedures and options. My surgery to remove 1/3 of my Colon went extremely well. Still have the Rx for pain but never had enought pain to need it.
    LEE BROWN — Oct 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Johnny Howton, MD
    About Dr. Johnny Howton, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790733038
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnny Howton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howton works at Central Texas Colon-Rectal/GNS in Waco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Howton’s profile.

    Dr. Howton has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Howton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

