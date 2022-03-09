See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Johnny Hyde, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Johnny Hyde, MD

Dr. Johnny Hyde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Hyde works at INTERCEDE HEALTH GROUP in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hyde's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond Psychiatric Unit
    5801 Bremo Rd, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-2011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology
    5875 Bremo Rd Ste G7, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Rappahannock General Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Mar 09, 2022
    Dr. Hyde was compassionate, professional, knowledgable, and went out of his way to ease my mind about diagnosis, treatment and surgery. I never felt rushed at any time and Dr. Hyde was great at answering all of my questions and addressing my concerns. He has the absolute best bedside manner, which other doctors sometimes lack these days. His staff were all kind and friendly as well. I can't say enough good things about my entire experience. He certainly deserves five stars. If you are ever told that you need to see a GYN Oncologist, this is the doctor and office you want handling your care. Thank you.
    Stephanie T. — Mar 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Johnny Hyde, MD
    About Dr. Johnny Hyde, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    24 years of experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1558341024
    • 1558341024
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Thomas More College
    • Thomas More College
    Undergraduate School

