Overview of Dr. Johnny Lee, MD

Dr. Johnny Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at New York Heart Associates PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Murmur and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.