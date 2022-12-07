Overview of Dr. Johnny Lin, MD

Dr. Johnny Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Rockford and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.