Dr. Johnny Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johnny Lin, MD
Dr. Johnny Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Rockford and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Prairie Medical Center of Westchester2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
Central DuPage Hospital Outpatient Services25 N Winfield Rd Ste 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (877) 632-6377
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant
About Dr. Johnny Lin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447206677
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Rockford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
