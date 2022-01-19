Dr. Johnny Peet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Peet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johnny Peet, MD
Dr. Johnny Peet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Peet works at
Dr. Peet's Office Locations
Woodlands Gynecology & Aesthetics17350 St Lukes Way Ste 390, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 273-9053Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment you meet Dr. Peet, he inspires confidence that he really knows his stuff. He also knows other things that make a HUGE difference in the total wellness of his patients. I can be stubborn sometimes with doctors because I've been in my body for over 60 years -- so I've learned a lot about what works and doesn't work for me. In the case of Dr. Peet, however, I listen to him and follow his recommendations, and I'm feeling more and more like my younger self again.
About Dr. Johnny Peet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477641322
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Texas A&M Health Science Center
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peet has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Peet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.