Overview

Dr. Johnny Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at Advanced Southern Surgical in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Abbeville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.