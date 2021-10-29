Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO
Overview
Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Locations
Precision Surgery and Advanced Vein Therapy5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 504-8859Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameriben
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Fortified Provider Network
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering with a hernia for nearly three years I found Dr. Serrano’s practice. He is extremely experienced and explained everything to me. Got me into surgery less than a month after my first consult. Surgery went smoothly and everything happened the way he told me it would. Dr. Serrano and his staff were amazing and took outstanding care of me. If you need hernia repair you will be making a good choice trusting Dr. Serrano and his team.
About Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Medical University
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wilkes University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrano has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Serrano speaks Arabic and Spanish.
218 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.