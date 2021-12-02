Dr. Johnny Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Su, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johnny Su, MD
Dr. Johnny Su, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su's Office Locations
Arthritis Clinic of Stark County Inc.4160 HOLIDAY ST NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-4966
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Pomerene Hospital
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Su is very thorough He checks everything and ask a lot of questions. He has always been polite and apologetic for making me wait. I came back n wrong day last time and he worked me into the schedule during his lunch. He finds things that my primary care doesn’t even check
About Dr. Johnny Su, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962422030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Rheumatology
Dr. Su has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
