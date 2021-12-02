Overview of Dr. Johnny Su, MD

Dr. Johnny Su, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Su works at Arthritis Clinic Stark County in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.