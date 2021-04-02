Dr. Johnny Swiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Swiger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johnny Swiger, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Ochsner Women's Health Center - Covington71380 La 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swiger is a wonderful doctor he has delivered 2 of my babies. He listens to your concerns about any issues you may have & gives you the best care possible.
About Dr. Johnny Swiger, MD
- Women's Health Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700855962
Education & Certifications
- La St University
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swiger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swiger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Swiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swiger.
