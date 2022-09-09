Overview of Dr. Johnny Won, MD

Dr. Johnny Won, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Won works at ENT Institute in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Buford, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.