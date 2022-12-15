Dr. Johnson Kay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnson Kay, DO
Overview of Dr. Johnson Kay, DO
Dr. Johnson Kay, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay's Office Locations
-
1
U N L V Medicine-1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 2301707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5070
- 2 4475 S Eastern Ave Ste 2400, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 954-7672
-
3
Optical Ophthamic Associates3016 W Charleston Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
I am 74 years old and Suffering from RA. I came to see Dr. Kay about 6 months ago and he nailed it on my first visit by prescribing me the right medication. I like his attentiveness and cordiality. I have no words to describe my appreciation. Now, after my fourth visit, I need to see you only twice a year. This is a miracle, I was given new life. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, Dr. Johnson Kay. Happy new year 2023 .
About Dr. Johnson Kay, DO
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184688061
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Ankylosing Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.