Offers telehealth
Dr. Johnson Moon, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Moon's Office Locations
Neurology Center of North Orange County A Medical Corp.381 Imperial Hwy, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have had very positive results from Dr. Moon. I trust him; he is knowledgeable and communicates well. He clearly cares for his patients and profession. The office staff have always been very nice, but not 100% on-the-ball or responsive. That is an area for improvement.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457407579
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.