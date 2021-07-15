Overview of Dr. Johnson Moon, MD

Dr. Johnson Moon, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Moon works at Neurology Center Of North Orange County in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.