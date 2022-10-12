Dr. Johnson Thottam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnson Thottam, MD
Overview of Dr. Johnson Thottam, MD
Dr. Johnson Thottam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Akron City Hospital
Dr. Thottam works at
Dr. Thottam's Office Locations
Thottam Plastic Surgery Center4800 Higbee Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thottam?
My visits went very well. I went to Dr Thottam after one of my saline implants ruptured. He gave me choices. I chose to replace both implants with silicone gel implants. He also did a breast lift. I am happy with the results. Still healing. The staff is so friendly. I felt very good about my decision.
About Dr. Johnson Thottam, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- Med Coll Ohio
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Plastic Surgery
