Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD
Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Children's Hospital Of Michigan, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Kresge Eye Institute4717 Saint Antoine St # 2964, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 577-8900
Midwest Retina Inc.6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 339-8500
Lake Orion Office1455 S Lapeer Rd # 150, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 814-7139
Troy Office1560 E Maple Rd # 400, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 581-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
For years I had been under the care of a "famous" retina doctor in the Chicago area. The wait time was usually three hours. That can be common with renowned specialists. I needed a special surgery and there were disagreements regarding the procedure among doctors. I did my research and found Dr. Kim. I flew from Chicago to Columbus and received top-notch care from him. My eyesight was restored to 20/20 after a demanding surgical procedure. If it was worth a flight for me, for you in the Columbus area a little extra time in the waiting room is a small price to pay for brilliant care and saved vision. Run, don't walk.
About Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1982880605
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U|Kresge Eye Institute
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.