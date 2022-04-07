See All Ophthalmologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD

Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Children's Hospital Of Michigan, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dublin, OH, Lake Orion, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kresge Eye Institute
    4717 Saint Antoine St # 2964, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 577-8900
  2. 2
    Midwest Retina Inc.
    6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 339-8500
  3. 3
    Lake Orion Office
    1455 S Lapeer Rd # 150, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 814-7139
  4. 4
    Troy Office
    1560 E Maple Rd # 400, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan
  • DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 07, 2022
    For years I had been under the care of a "famous" retina doctor in the Chicago area. The wait time was usually three hours. That can be common with renowned specialists. I needed a special surgery and there were disagreements regarding the procedure among doctors. I did my research and found Dr. Kim. I flew from Chicago to Columbus and received top-notch care from him. My eyesight was restored to 20/20 after a demanding surgical procedure. If it was worth a flight for me, for you in the Columbus area a little extra time in the waiting room is a small price to pay for brilliant care and saved vision. Run, don't walk.
    Charles M. — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1982880605
    Education & Certifications

    • Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U|Kresge Eye Institute
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

