Overview of Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD

Dr. Johnstone Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Children's Hospital Of Michigan, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dublin, OH, Lake Orion, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.