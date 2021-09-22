See All Neurologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO

Neurology
4.5 (15)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO

Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Vidant Duplin Hospital.

Dr. Ardeljan works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ardeljan's Office Locations

    1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 341-3300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wilmington Health
    2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 341-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Healthcare System
  • J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Vidant Duplin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2021
    This was my first visit to see Dr.Ardeljan! His staff is top notch, they didn't miss a beat! It was nice to meet Daniel, very nice and professional. Having MS for 25 years , Dr, Ardeljan asked all the right questions and made all the right moves scheduling the right appointments! We feel confident with choosing him for my care!
    David Gale & Jean French-Turner — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265692073
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ardeljan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ardeljan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ardeljan works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ardeljan’s profile.

    Dr. Ardeljan has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardeljan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardeljan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardeljan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardeljan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardeljan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

