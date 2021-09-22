Dr. Ardeljan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO
Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Dr. Ardeljan's Office Locations
Office1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3300Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wilmington Health2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Vidant Duplin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit to see Dr.Ardeljan! His staff is top notch, they didn't miss a beat! It was nice to meet Daniel, very nice and professional. Having MS for 25 years , Dr, Ardeljan asked all the right questions and made all the right moves scheduling the right appointments! We feel confident with choosing him for my care!
About Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265692073
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardeljan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardeljan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardeljan has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardeljan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardeljan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardeljan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardeljan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardeljan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.