Dr. Joi Wilson-Townsend, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joi Wilson-Townsend, MD
Dr. Joi Wilson-Townsend, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.
Dr. Wilson-Townsend's Office Locations
Memphis Children's Clinic7672 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-2555
Memphis Childrens Clinic1129 HALE RD, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 396-0390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Memphis Childrens Clinic7705 Poplar Ave Ste 230, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-2400
Memphis Children's Clinic Pllc3155 Kirby Whitten Rd, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 379-0092
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr .Wilson-Townsend has been a true blessing to our family! We take all 3 of our kids to her, ages 16, 5, and 3 years old and she is amazing with all three! My teenager respects her and she even took the time out to really understand my teenager’s needs and have the important teenager talk with her.. Our 5 year old literally adores her soo much that she walks around the house with her Doc McMuffins costume on saying that she is “Dr. Townsend” and what has meant the most to us was her compassion, empathy and guidance during the hardest time of my life . My 2 year old was a 2.2 pd 27weeker preemie and her wisdom and guidance helped us choose the best paths for our preemie in order for him to live the highest quality of life. He has received all the necessary therapeutic planning to ensure that he had the best speech and behavior therapy. He is now in Prek at the age of 3 healthy and strong because of her!!!! Again she is the best pediatrician in the Memphis and Southaven area and my family is blessed to have her !!! Last review I am a registered nurse and really she a lot of doctors daily and she is definitely one of a kind!!
About Dr. Joi Wilson-Townsend, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1508126921
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson-Townsend has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson-Townsend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson-Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
