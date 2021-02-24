Dr. Joie Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joie Dunn, MD
Overview of Dr. Joie Dunn, MD
Dr. Joie Dunn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine, University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2656 Edith Ave Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Dunn and extremely impressed with her professionalism and knowledge. She was very pleasant, easy to converse with and clearly explained the options.
About Dr. Joie Dunn, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1174969505
Education & Certifications
- Internship/Residency/Fellowship- Los Angeles County/University of Southern California Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Keck School Of Medicine, University Of Southern California
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
