Dr. Joji Varghese, MD
Overview
Dr. Joji Varghese, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Td Med College and is affiliated with Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.
Locations
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Haskell Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr Vargese in the ER after arriving in an ambulance. He was kind, explained what was happening and moved quickly to determine what action needed to be taken
About Dr. Joji Varghese, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Malay
- 1053479683
Education & Certifications
- Td Med College
Dr. Varghese has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
