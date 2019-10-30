Overview

Dr. Joji Varghese, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from Td Med College and is affiliated with Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.



Dr. Varghese works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.