Dr. Jolene Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolene Hardy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jolene Hardy, MD
Dr. Jolene Hardy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah School of Medicine
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy's Office Locations
-
1
University Orthopedic Specialists1555 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 321-9850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardy?
Before choosing Dr Hardy, I had done extensive research on surgeons and different types of TKA. We discussed all decisions, together and at length, and I felt 100% confident I had the best surgeon. 6 days ago, Dr Hardy performed my Total Knee Replacement (TKA) at the Oro Valley Surgery center. Arriving at 5.15a I completed final paperwork then was placed in the pre-op room at 6.00a, where a team of 3 nurses (amazing people) got me ready for the surgery. At 7.00a I was in surgery (asleep at this point), next thing I know it is 9.30a and I am waking up in recovery. At 10a with my nurses help I was walking to the bathroom. By 11a I was back in my car (not driving myself) with a new knee! Two days later I had my first Physio appointment, and It is still a week until my stitches come out, but I am able to walk unassisted around the house. Dr Hardy was beyond excellent from beginning to end (effective listening, empathetic as well as highly skilled), I am so grateful!
About Dr. Jolene Hardy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1225228901
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hardy speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.