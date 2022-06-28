Dr. Jolene Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolene Kim, DO
Overview
Dr. Jolene Kim, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Great Doctor, listened very carefully and very understanding.
About Dr. Jolene Kim, DO
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1063932051
Education & Certifications
- Des Peres Hopsital
- Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.