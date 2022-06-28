Overview

Dr. Jolene Kim, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.