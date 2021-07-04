Dr. Jolene Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolene Sawyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jolene Sawyer, MD
Dr. Jolene Sawyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Dr. Sawyer's Office Locations
Mary Lynn Rapier Phd A Psychology Corp2444 Wilshire Blvd Ste 624, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 600-5110
Edelman Mental Health Center11080 W OLYMPIC BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 966-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sawyer is one of the most professional, 'younger' psychiatrists I've ever met. She hasn't always told me what I thought I "wanted" to hear but she is honest, straightforward, and extremely well trained. She maintains a consistent intellectual curiosity that I think means she cares about me and my diagnosis and treatment. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jolene Sawyer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154628949
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.