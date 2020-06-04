Dr. Jolie Bourgeois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourgeois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolie Bourgeois, MD
Overview of Dr. Jolie Bourgeois, MD
Dr. Jolie Bourgeois, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Bourgeois' Office Locations
View Suite 210500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 210, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 928-5951
Associates in Womens Health Walker Satellite5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 509, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 201-0505
Associates in Womens Health Central Satellite18901 Greenwell Springs Rd Ste 3B, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 Directions (225) 201-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bourgeois is amazing and made me so comfortable. She took the time to discuss my medical history and my concerns about weight gain. I would recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Jolie Bourgeois, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689929051
Education & Certifications
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourgeois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourgeois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourgeois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourgeois has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourgeois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bourgeois speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourgeois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourgeois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourgeois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourgeois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.