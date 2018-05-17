Dr. Jolinda Dillow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolinda Dillow, MD
Overview
Dr. Jolinda Dillow, MD is a Dermatologist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Locations
Jolinda Dillow MD336 29th St Ste 201, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
spends time and listens. fixed me after 3 other doctors
About Dr. Jolinda Dillow, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881627537
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillow accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.