Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jolly Anand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jolly Anand, MD
Dr. Jolly Anand, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Humboldt Park Health, Methodist Hospital Of Chicago, Saint Anthony Hospital, South Shore Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Anand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anand's Office Locations
-
1
J. C. Medical Group Ltd.10551 S EWING AVE, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (312) 565-2251
-
2
South Shore Hospital Corporation8012 S Crandon Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 356-5302
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Humboldt Park Health
- Methodist Hospital Of Chicago
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
About Dr. Jolly Anand, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962515056
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.