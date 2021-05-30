See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD

Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Zeleznik works at Comprehensive Geriatric Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Zeleznik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    I do not have an office practice
    3684 Broadway, New York, NY 10031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 561-0041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Arthritis
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zeleznik?

May 30, 2021
I have only exceptionally positive things to say about Dr. Zeleznik. She recently provided medical care for my father over the last four months of his life. She was extremely responsive, caring, and professional. She would respond to our phone calls or emails almost immediately. (She actually answers the phone.) She would follow-up to her home visits to my father with written reports the very next day. (Yes, home visits.) She arranged numerous lab technicians and tests for my home-bound father in his house within one or two days. She arranged for physical therapists, supplies, and equipment to come to his house. Prescriptions were sent to his pharmacy instantly. We could not have asked for a better doctor. My family and I highly recommend Dr. Zeleznik to anyone. We cannot thank her enough.
Robert Femenella — May 30, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zeleznik to family and friends

Dr. Zeleznik's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zeleznik

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD.

About Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306888086
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NY University Bellevue
Fellowship
Internship
  • NY University Sch Med VA
Internship
Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeleznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zeleznik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zeleznik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zeleznik works at Comprehensive Geriatric Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zeleznik’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeleznik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeleznik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeleznik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeleznik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.