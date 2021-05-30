Overview of Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD

Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Zeleznik works at Comprehensive Geriatric Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

