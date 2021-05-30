Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeleznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD
Overview of Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD
Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Zeleznik works at
Dr. Zeleznik's Office Locations
I do not have an office practice3684 Broadway, New York, NY 10031 Directions (718) 561-0041
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have only exceptionally positive things to say about Dr. Zeleznik. She recently provided medical care for my father over the last four months of his life. She was extremely responsive, caring, and professional. She would respond to our phone calls or emails almost immediately. (She actually answers the phone.) She would follow-up to her home visits to my father with written reports the very next day. (Yes, home visits.) She arranged numerous lab technicians and tests for my home-bound father in his house within one or two days. She arranged for physical therapists, supplies, and equipment to come to his house. Prescriptions were sent to his pharmacy instantly. We could not have asked for a better doctor. My family and I highly recommend Dr. Zeleznik to anyone. We cannot thank her enough.
About Dr. Jomarie Zeleznik, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NY University Bellevue
- NY University Sch Med VA
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
