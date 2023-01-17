Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adleberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD
Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Adleberg works at
Dr. Adleberg's Office Locations
1
Virginia Beach Center for Sight828 Healthy Way Ste 220, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 436-0011
2
Hampton Roads Retina Center516 Innovation Dr Ste 306, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adleberg?
I was referred to Dr. Adleberg with the Hampton Roads Retina Center. I had something seriously wrong with my vision, I didn’t know what it was, my eye doctor and I just knew it wasn’t right. Same day, when I saw Dr. Adleberg he immediately knew it was a partial retina detachment. This is a very serious issue, time sensitive, and honestly pretty darn scary. He not only kept me calm and talked me through all of the next steps, he performed the surgery on me the next day. After following all of his recovery procedures and doing regular check ups, I am now being released from regular check ups as of today. I highly recommend Dr. Adleberg to anyone who has any retina issues and I am glad to have him in my corner!
About Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710981246
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital|University of Utah
- Temple University Hospital
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adleberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adleberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adleberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Adleberg works at
Dr. Adleberg has seen patients for Macular Edema and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adleberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adleberg speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adleberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adleberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adleberg, there are benefits to both methods.