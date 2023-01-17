See All Ophthalmologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD

Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Adleberg works at Bon Secours Medical Associates in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Adleberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Beach Center for Sight
    828 Healthy Way Ste 220, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 436-0011
  2. 2
    Hampton Roads Retina Center
    516 Innovation Dr Ste 306, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 436-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Macular Edema
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Macular Edema
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2023
    I was referred to Dr. Adleberg with the Hampton Roads Retina Center. I had something seriously wrong with my vision, I didn’t know what it was, my eye doctor and I just knew it wasn’t right. Same day, when I saw Dr. Adleberg he immediately knew it was a partial retina detachment. This is a very serious issue, time sensitive, and honestly pretty darn scary. He not only kept me calm and talked me through all of the next steps, he performed the surgery on me the next day. After following all of his recovery procedures and doing regular check ups, I am now being released from regular check ups as of today. I highly recommend Dr. Adleberg to anyone who has any retina issues and I am glad to have him in my corner!
    Jeff Verry — Jan 17, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD
    About Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710981246
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital|University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Adleberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adleberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adleberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adleberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adleberg has seen patients for Macular Edema and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adleberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adleberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adleberg.

