Dr. Jon Aoki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Aoki works at Granger Medical Clinic West Jordan in West Jordan, UT with other offices in West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.