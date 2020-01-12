Dr. Aoki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Aoki, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Aoki, MD
Dr. Jon Aoki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Lds Hospital.
Dr. Aoki's Office Locations
Granger Medical Clinic West Jordan3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 569-5580
Granger Medical Clinic Pharmacy3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3484
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Needed an ultrasound
About Dr. Jon Aoki, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1295805265
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine|University Utah
- University California
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aoki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aoki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aoki has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aoki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aoki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aoki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aoki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aoki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.