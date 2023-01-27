Overview of Dr. Jon Ark, MD

Dr. Jon Ark, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Ark works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.