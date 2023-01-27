Dr. Jon Ark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Ark, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Princeton Medical Center
Dr. Ark's knowledge of the very complex anatomy of the human hand is awesome. He has recently treated me for different problems in first one hand, then the other, including surgery. I feel very lucky that we have such expertise in the Princeton area.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871513176
- Jefferson Hosp
- Ny Ortho Hosp-Columbia Presbyn Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Duke University School Of Engineering
Dr. Ark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ark has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Ark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ark.
