Dr. Jon Benner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Benner works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.