Dr. Jon Benner, MD
Dr. Jon Benner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Monterey County Surgical Assocs2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B230, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0808
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Benner?
Dr. Jon Benner is a good doctor & surgeon, he was very kind and caring towards my family and I. In my experience, he repaired two hernias that day & did it very well, i highly recommend Dr. Benner.
- University Mich Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Benner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benner has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Benner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benner.
