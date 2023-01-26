See All Ophthalmologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Jon Berlie, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (122)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Berlie, MD

Dr. Jon Berlie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Berlie works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blepharoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berlie's Office Locations

    Center For Sight - Naples
    700 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-2020
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Cataract Removal Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Drusen
Cataract Removal Surgery
Blepharoplasty

Drusen Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclophoria Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Angiography Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Epikeratophakia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exenteration Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injection Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Intracorneal Ring (ICR) Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
No-Stitch Corneal Transplantation (DLEK) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ophthalmia Nodosa Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Phacoemulsification Chevron Icon
Phakic Refractive Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Photo Therapeutic Keratectomy Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radial Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Lid Retraction Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thermotherapy Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 26, 2023
    I recently had cataract surgery by Dr. Berlie. He is a professional and caring physician. I am extremely pleased with my surgery. Thank you so much Dr. Berlie.
    Donna & Vincent Graziuso — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Jon Berlie, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1285722074
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Anthony Hospital
    • Univ Of Ne Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Vet Affairs Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Berlie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berlie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berlie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berlie has seen patients for Drusen, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blepharoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Berlie speaks Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

