Dr. Jon Berlie, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jon Berlie, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Berlie, MD
Dr. Jon Berlie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Berlie works at
Dr. Berlie's Office Locations
-
1
Center For Sight - Naples700 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 310-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Berlie?
I recently had cataract surgery by Dr. Berlie. He is a professional and caring physician. I am extremely pleased with my surgery. Thank you so much Dr. Berlie.
About Dr. Jon Berlie, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1285722074
Education & Certifications
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- Univ Of Ne Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Vet Affairs Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlie works at
Dr. Berlie has seen patients for Drusen, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blepharoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berlie speaks Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.