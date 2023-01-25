Dr. Berry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Berry, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Berry, MD
Dr. Jon Berry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Berry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
-
1
Alamo Physicians Optical11601 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 946-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berry?
Dr. Berry and the entire staff at Alamo City Eye Physicians are courteous, professional, efficient and informative. He explained the condition of my eye to me clearly and concisely and why he wanted to consult a specialist. I was very pleased with my visit.
About Dr. Jon Berry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174637482
Education & Certifications
- Scott &amp; White Memorial Hospital|Scott &amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.