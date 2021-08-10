Dr. Jon Betts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Betts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Betts, MD
Dr. Jon Betts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Betts works at
Dr. Betts' Office Locations
Old Harding Pediatric Associates5819 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2086
Old Harding Pediatric Associates7640 Highway 70 S Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (615) 703-2085
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Betts is a wonderful pediatrician! He has seen our 4 children since birth and, even as teens, they each (2 boys, 2 girls) actually look forward to their annual visits! He knows them well and his calm demeanor is equally appreciated now as it was when they were infants.
About Dr. Jon Betts, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1740240167
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Alabama
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Betts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betts works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Betts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betts.
