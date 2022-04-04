Dr. Jon Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Bishop, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Bishop, MD
Dr. Jon Bishop, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They completed their residency with University of Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Buffalo NY|University Of Texas
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
Jon B. Bishop Mdpc700 W 800 N Ste 442, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5592
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Cedar City Hospital
- Delta Community Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr. Bishop because I know his family. Not the best way to pick a plastic surgeon. I was pleased with the face lift and neck skin reduction. They look great, considering my age. I also had him take the droop out of my eye lids top and bottom. The bottom lids drooped ,after the fourth visit taking five months of visits Dr. Bishop did a small (painful) stiches to the lower corner of my eyes. They now are almost where I would like them. I had him do all the procedures at one time, which may have been too big of an undertaking. I do recommend him for most surgeries but not eyes.
About Dr. Jon Bishop, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1609818616
Education & Certifications
- Erie County Med Center|Erie County Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.