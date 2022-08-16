Dr. Jon Blaschke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaschke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Blaschke, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Blaschke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Oklahoma City3433 NW 56th St Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blaschke?
We feel he cares for our mother as if she were his own. He is kind and patient when answering a myriad of questions.
About Dr. Jon Blaschke, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417096413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaschke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaschke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaschke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaschke has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaschke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaschke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaschke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaschke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaschke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.